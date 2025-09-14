Anti-Immigration Protester Stops To Buy Onion <i>Bhaji</i> In London, Viral Video Sparks Debate

A viral video from London has sparked a debate on social media as it showed an anti-immigration protester buying an onion bhaji, a popular Indian street snack, during a far-right demonstration led by Tommy Robinson.

More than 100,000 people marched through central London on Saturday, carrying flags of England and Britain, to protest against immigration in what turned out to be one of the UK's largest right-wing demonstrations in recent times.

During the protest, which is a part of the "Unite the Kingdom" march, people were chanting "We want our country back".

The video garnered over 9.4 million views, with social media users sharing their perspectives. Some users called it ironic, with one writing, "Let me have some Indian goodies to eat before protesting against Indians." Meanwhile, some users saw it as appreciation for multiculturalism. One user wrote, "There's nothing wrong with experiencing other cultures."

"By posting this it's clear to see you don't understand it's about illegal immigrants not immigrants....those immigrants obviously are legal as they have a business. Illegal is the key word here," a third user commented.

The majority of comments highlighted that the protest's focus was on illegal immigration rather than cultural exchange.

Tommy Robinson Protest

According to the London Metropolitan Police, the "Unite the Kingdom" march was kept apart from a "Stand Up to Racism" counter-protest attended by around 5,000.

The police said that they tried to prevent protesters from veering from the route, but faced "unacceptable violence" as some of the officers were kicked and punched. The police said 26 officers were injured, including four seriously.

"We are identifying those who were involved in the disorder, and they can expect to face robust police action in the coming days and weeks," Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said.