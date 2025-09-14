Google Techie Takes Parents To Ananta Office In Bengaluru: "They Think It's A 5-Star Resort"

In a heartwarming moment, Viraj Chandra, a software engineer who joined Google India three months ago, shared a photo on X, capturing himself and his parents in front of the iconic Google "G" logo at the company's Ananta office in Bengaluru. The 1.6 million square foot campus, one of Google's largest globally, boasts resort-like amenities including lush greenery, recreational spaces, and community areas.

"Took my parents to @GoogleIndia Ananta - and now they think I just hang out in a 5-star resort every day. Can't blame them, this place barely feels like an office," Mr Chandra wrote on X, along with a photo of himself and his parents smiling warmly outside the Google office.

Check out the photo here:

Took my parents to @GoogleIndia Ananta - and now they think I just hang out in a 5-star resort every day.



Can't blame them, this place barely feels like an office 😗#google pic.twitter.com/rLL9Hg81yS — Viraj Chandra (@virajchandra51) September 11, 2025

The post sparked a wave of congratulations and heartwarming reactions in the comments section. Many were touched by the pride and joy of Mr Chandra's parents, celebrating their son's achievement at a globally respected workplace like Google. One user wrote, "Congratulations, they must be so proud."

Another commented, "Congratulations, your parents look very happy."

A third said, "You are a perfect example of a talented and humble human, sir."

What Is Google's Ananta Office?

Google's Ananta office, located in Bengaluru's Bellandur area, is one of the company's largest and most advanced facilities globally, spanning an impressive 1.6 million square feet. It is named after the Sanskrit word "Ananta," meaning "infinite" or "limitless".

Designed as a state-of-the-art workspace, it blends modern architecture with employee-centric amenities, creating an environment that feels more like a high-end resort than a traditional office. Key features include lush landscaped walking and jogging paths, recreational spaces, casual meeting areas, and a dedicated community hub called "Sabha".