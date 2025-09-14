'Can't Be The New Normal': Bengaluru Schoolgirls Expose City's Poor Road Infrastructure, Video Viral

A viral video by students on a school bus has exposed the dire conditions of roads in Bengaluru, widely regarded as the technology capital of the country. In the one-minute clip, three students can be seen explaining how their routine school commute was taking an emotional as well as physical toll, owing to the shabby condition of the roads, which are filled with potholes.

"So this is where we spend most of our time. We are currently stuck in traffic. We live around 14 kilometres away from school. And in the morning..." one of the girls said in the video as the phone camera shook uncontrollably after the bus hit a big pothole. "I promise I didn't fake that. These are actually the roads of Bangalore."

"In the morning, it takes 20 minutes to reach school, but in the evening, it takes around one and a half to two hours to reach home."

The students revealed that earlier they used to return home around 3:15 pm but now the bus dropped them off at 4:40 pm, which forced them to "postpone extracurricular activities" and left them with less time to study.

"This leads to a huge emotional strain due to exhaustion and all our energy being drained from being in this. And sometimes we even get physically injured because of the bumps. Something has to change. Please help us. This cannot be the new normal."

Watch the viral video here:

These school girls exposed the state of Bengaluru roads. But don't worry if we just rename Bengaluru to Saint Mary City, the roads will heal ❤️ pic.twitter.com/p9RNvCxZe5 — Eminent Intellectual (@total_woke_) September 13, 2025

'Roads In Bengaluru So Bad...'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 8.3 lakh views and hundreds of comments as social media users slammed the government for not taking responsibility for the mess.

"These kids will be voters in a few years, and when they do, I hope they assert their basic civil rights sufficiently, because we have already let them down," said one user, while another added: "Well said. I hope we don't see their apology video tomorrow."

A third commented: "Such logical and sensible girls, confidently speaking their mind. And being respectful. The type of feminism I wanted."

A fourth said: "The roads in Bengaluru are so bad, schoolkids are making headlines. But don't panic — a holy renaming ceremony will surely patch the potholes."

The video comes in the backdrop of a school bus nearly toppling on the Balagere Main Road with children inside. The vehicle carrying around 20 students veered slightly off the road, causing one of its tyres to sink into the soft ground.

As the bus tilted, locals rushed to the spot and quickly opened the emergency exit door, safely evacuating all the children onboard. No injuries were reported in the incident.