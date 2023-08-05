Andrew Tate Invites N3on To Romania For Physical Training After Assault

Andrew Tate and N3on

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate has offered to help YouTuber Rangesh Mutama, also known as N3on in the streaming world, after the 18-year-old streamer was assaulted a few days ago.

According to Sportskeeda, on August 2, 2023, a video in which the N3on was seen being harassed and assaulted by three masked assailants went viral. The masked men bullied N3on by taking away his shoes, spectacles, and shirt.

In response to the incident, Andrew Tate stated that he was "not surprised" by what happened to N3on. Despite the fact that the video creator "probably deserved" to be assaulted, the former professional kickboxer felt sympathy for him.

"Does he deserve it? Probably. But it still made me a bit sad to see because I don't like bullying. I don't like bullying at all, and I know that someone like him is going to be genuinely traumatised by it. and he's going to be bullied for it. Not just because of what happened, but because they're never going to let him forget it! I feel bad," Tate said before becoming the light of positivity for N3on and offering to fly him to Romania for physical training.

Andrew has invited N3on to Romania after expressing regret for what occurred to the streamer. He did it in order to train the 18-year-old streamer and shape him into a better man.

The fascinating element is that the assault video was uploaded on N3on's YouTube and Twitter accounts. As a result, fans are questioning the clip's authenticity.

N3ON also reacted when the video of him being roughed up by alleged attackers was published to his YouTube account, suggesting he might "quit" social media.

Featured Video Of The Day Explained: The Space Odyssey That Takes India Closer To Moon