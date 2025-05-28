Andrew Tate, Brother Face 21 Criminal Charges, Including Rape, In Britain

Internet personality Andrew Tate faces 11 criminal charges in Britain, including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking, the Crown Prosecution Service said on Wednesday.

The CPS said it had authorised the charges against Andrew Tate, which relate to one complainant, before an extradition warrant was issued in 2024 to bring him to Britain from Romania.

His brother Tristan Tate faces 10 charges, including rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain, relating to three complainants.

The Tates have always denied any wrongdoing.

The CPS said in a statement that the courts in Romania, where the Tates are separately under criminal investigation, ordered their extradition to Britain last year.

"However, the domestic criminal matters in Romania must be settled first," a CPS spokesperson said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)