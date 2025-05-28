Advertisement

Andrew Tate, Brother Face 21 Criminal Charges, Including Rape, In Britain

The CPS said it had authorised the charges against Andrew Tate, which relate to one complainant, before an extradition warrant was issued in 2024 to bring him to Britain from Romania.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Andrew Tate, Brother Face 21 Criminal Charges, Including Rape, In Britain
The Tates have always denied any wrongdoing. (File)
London:

Internet personality Andrew Tate faces 11 criminal charges in Britain, including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking, the Crown Prosecution Service said on Wednesday.

The CPS said it had authorised the charges against Andrew Tate, which relate to one complainant, before an extradition warrant was issued in 2024 to bring him to Britain from Romania.

His brother Tristan Tate faces 10 charges, including rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain, relating to three complainants.

The Tates have always denied any wrongdoing.

The CPS said in a statement that the courts in Romania, where the Tates are separately under criminal investigation, ordered their extradition to Britain last year.

"However, the domestic criminal matters in Romania must be settled first," a CPS spokesperson said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate, Andrew Tate Rape
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com