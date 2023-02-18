'Ancient Times': Elon Musk Reacts After Video Of His Old Interview On Internet's Future Goes Viral

The video has accumulated more than 1.8 million views and over 17,000 likes.

An old video of Elon Musk talking about how the internet will take over the world has gone viral on Twitter. The clip, shared by Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, is a snippet of an interview the Tesla and SpaceX chief gave to CBS Sunday Morning in 1998.

In the video, Mr Musk explained how the internet is going to merge all modes of communication. While defining the internet in his own words, Mr Musk called it a "super-set" of all media, further adding that it is the "be-all and end-all of media".

"One will see print, broadcast, arguably, radio, essentially all media folding into the internet," he stated in the interview."What the internet amounts to is that it's the first two-way communication that is intelligent. It allows consumers to choose what they want to see. I think it's gonna revolutionalise all traditional media," he added.

"@elonmusk explains the internet back in the day," the caption of the post read.

Watch the video below:

.@elonmusk explains the internet back in the day.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 1.8 million views and over 17,000 likes. The clip not only caught the attention of internet users but it also prompted Mr Musk to comment on the post as well.

"Whoa, ancient time! When was that?" the Twitter CEO wrote. To this, Tesla Owners Silicon Valley replied saying that the clip is from an interview he gave in 1998.

1998

Meanwhile, many other social media users also reacted to the footage and shared their reactions. One user wrote, "He was absolutely right about this. A true visionary", while another said, "Completely accurate."

"This must have been the early 1990s I would guess? Amazing insight by Elon Musk," a third user commented. "Wow that's a good clip and in insanely accurate call," expressed fourth.

