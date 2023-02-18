'My Apologies...': Elon Musk Takes Swipe At Former Twitter Ads Head

Bruce Falck was was Twitter's revenue product lead until May 2022.

Elon Musk has hit back at former Twitter ads head Bruce Falck for saying that the Twitter CEO has no idea of what he is speaking about. It all started when Mr Falck criticised Mr Musk's apologetic message to Twitter users for showing them commercials. "Sorry for showing you so many irrelevant & annoying ads on Twitter," Mr Musk tweeted. In response, Mr Falck said, "As the former lead for Ads at Twitter, I can confidently say this man has no idea wtf he's talking about."

This exchange provoked a response from Mr Musk, who fired back with a sarcastic reply. "My apologies, you must be a genius, which is why Twitter has the worst ad relevance on Earth. Almost nobody buys anything on Twitter, but almost everyone on Instagram does. That is being fixed," the Twitter chief wrote.

Notably, Mr Musk has previously announced that a higher-priced subscription to the microblogging platform with no ads will be available in the coming weeks.

"Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks," he tweeted. "Also, there will be a higher-priced subscription that allows zero ads," Mr Musk added.

Meanwhile, Mr Musk has never been one to shy away from a fight. Yesterday, he even denied reports that he had asked engineers at the micro-blogging platform to boost his tweets. The report stated that Mr Musk had asked Twitter engineers to change the algorithm and prioritise his tweets as he was unhappy with the views his posts were getting during the Super Bowl.

This change reportedly resulted in a glut of Elon Musk's tweets on the feed of millions of users, even those not following the tycoon. However, denying the allegations, the billionaire said that the source of the report was a disgruntled Twitter employee who is on his way out.

"The "source" of the bogus Platformer article is a disgruntled employee who had been on paid time off for months, had already accepted a job at Google and felt the need to poison the well on the way out. Twitter will be taking legal action against him," the Twitter chief wrote in a tweet.