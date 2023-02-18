'I'm Sorry': Tiger Woods Apologises After Tampon Joke Prompts Backlash

Tiger Woods says sorry after on-course tampon joke prompts backlash.

Golf legend Tiger Woods has apologised after he was caught on camera passing a tampon to fellow American Justin Thomas in a "prank." He made the remark in response to a journalist's inquiry about the viral video.

The incident took place during his competitive return to golf at the Genesis Invitational, a tournament he hosts and proceeds from which go to his TGR Foundation.

Mr Woods was playing alongside Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy and was looking brilliant, regularly driving 320 yards and outdriving his partners on several holes. However, on hole nine, Mr Woods was captured on camera, discreetly handing something into Mr Thomas' hand. A video shared on social media showed Mr Thomas taking a moment to see what the item was before throwing it to the ground. The two players were also captured laughing as they continued to walk along the fairway.

According to The Independent, the item in question was a tampon.

The incident drew a mixed response on social media, with some criticising the 15-time major champion and labelling his prank as "embarrassingly immature."

"It was supposed to be all fun and games, and obviously it hasn't turned out that way. If I offended anybody, it was not the case; it was just friends having fun," Tiger Woods said when being questioned on Friday.

"As I said, if I offended anybody in any way, shape, or form, I'm sorry. It was not intended to be that way. It was just that we play pranks on one another all the time, and virally, I think this did not come across that way, but between us, it was different.