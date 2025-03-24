Who Is Vanessa Trump, The Woman Tiger Woods Made Relationship Public With

Golf legend Tiger Woods has confirmed his relationship with Vanessa Trump, the former daughter-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side," Mr Woods posted on X, alongside two photos with Vanessa Trump. The announcement follows weeks of speculation. Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr, also shared a similar post on Instagram.

Mr Woods, known for fiercely guarding his private life, had his affairs thrust into the spotlight in 2009 during a scandal that ended his marriage to Elin Nordegren.

Who is Vanessa Trump?

She was born Vanessa Kay Haydon on December 18, 1977, in Manhattan, New York City. Ms Trump is an American socialite, actress, and former model. She attended The Dwight School, a private institution. Her mother, Bonnie Haydon, ran a modelling agency.

Vanessa Trump began modelling during her youth and was signed by Wilhelmina Models. As an actress, she appeared in the 2003 film 'Something's Gotta Give' alongside Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton. In 2010, she was featured in the television series 'Bret Michaels: Life As I Know It.'

In 2003, Vanessa Trump and her sister Veronika opened a nightclub named 'Sessa'. She also launched her own line of handbags called La Poshett in 2010.

In high school, Vanessa Trump dated Valentin Rivera, a member of the Latin Kings gang - a crime group. She was also linked to Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio for a brief period.

From 1998 to 2001, she was in a relationship with Saudi Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud. Their relationship ended after the al-Qaeda attack on the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001, when he left the United States.

Vanessa Trump met Donald Trump Jr in 2003. They were introduced to each other by Donald Trump at a social event. The couple married on November 12, 2005, at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. Together, they have five children: Kai Madison, Donald John III, Tristan Milos, Spencer Frederick, and Chloe Sophia. In March 2018, Vanessa filed for an uncontested divorce in New York, which was finalised by the end of that year.

She was also on the board of the Eric Trump Foundation, which shut down in 2016 after reports revealed it had funnelled money to Trump properties.