Tiger Woods' Bizarre Tampon Prank At Genesis Invitational Divides Internet

Golf legend Tiger Woods finds himself at the centre of controversy and confusion after appearing to have slipped a tampon into Justin Thomas' hands. According to The Independent, the incident took place during his competitive return to golf at the Genesis Invitational - a tournament he hosts where proceeds go to his TGR Foundation.

Mr Woods was playing alongside Justin Thomas and Rory Mcllroy and was looking brilliant, regularly driving 320 yards and outdriving his partners on several holes. However, on hole nine, Mr Woods was captured on camera, discreetly handing something into Mr Thomas' hand. A video shared on social media showed Mr Thomas taking a moment to see what the item was before throwing it to the ground. The two players were also captured laughing as they continued to walk along the fairway.

@NoLayingUp@TronCarterNLU@ngschuNLU@DJPie@SportsSturm Tiger out drives Rory and JT. Am I crazy for thinking this is Tiger handing JT a tampon right after? pic.twitter.com/eevKsvDgXf — conrad steele (@cnrdstl) February 16, 2023

According to The Independent, the item in question was a tampon.

The incident drew a mixed response on social media with some criticising the 15-time major champion and labelling his prank as "embarrassingly immature".

"Call me woke. Call me a snowflake. Call me "offended". Whatever. But handing another male golfer a tampon is objectively not funny. It shows the sophistication of a 14-year-old schoolboy," wrote one user.

"I like Tiger Woods too. One of my sporting heroes. But it doesn't mean people are above criticism. Why a tampon? What's that got to with age?" tweeted another.

Some internet users also came in support of Mr Woods and wrote, "This #TigerWoods thing over the tampon I mean come on it's just banter between 2 mates it's nowt to do with sexism. If you looking at it that way then you the problem. Is the world getting such a stupid place now that we can't joke in 2023?"

Another added, "As much as I loved Tiger growing up, this older version is so much fun. It's awesome to see him with a sense of humor and act like one of the guys. That's a boys club move, which you can't help but laugh at!"

Notably, Mr Woods made his first appearance since The Open in July and made three birdies on his final three holes to card an opening round of 69, as per the outlet.