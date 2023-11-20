Anand Mahindra's Monday Motivation Includes 'Men in Blue': 'We Didn't Lose'

Australia defeated India to win their sixth World Cup on Sunday.

The Cricket World Cup final match between India and Australia was one of the most-awaited events of the year. Riding on the success of 10 back-to-back victories, India entered the final with high confidence and strong line-up of both batsmen and bowlers. But Australia, already a five-time winner of the tournament, left nothing to chance and displayed excellent cricket to snatch the match from India's grip and emerge victorious. Their sixth World Cup win left millions of fans in India heartbroken.

But there are some people who are spreading positive vibes to help people tide over the big setback. Among them is industrialist Anand Mahindra, who called the 'Men in Blue' his Monday motivation.

"This sums up why we didn't lose. It's easy for teams to celebrate together; harder to support and share each other's pain. The Men in Blue came from around the country and from vastly different backgrounds but played as a family and won our hearts. They're STILL my #MondayMotivation," Mr Mahindra said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

This sums up why we didn't lose. It's easy for teams to celebrate together;harder to support & share each other's pain.The Men in Blue came from around the country and from vastly different backgrounds but played as a family and won our hearts. They're STILL my #MondayMotivationpic.twitter.com/BHatUZ7dKH — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 20, 2023

The post, shared on Monday morning, amassed close to 1.90 lakh views and several reactions from Mr Mahindra's followers and other social media users.

"Almost every Indian. Now. What a great team we have, though out the tournament we played Best, almost won the Title but what a great one bad day took everything away from us. Proud of Team India. God bless India," commented one user.

"What you did in past that is not important today what you did is important and learning is always in our life just. As aus almost 30 runs saved through their good fielding and for bad fielding we given 30 runs to Aus. In pressure game such things happened but overall India did great job in this world cup," said another.

"Absolutely! The unity and resilience of our Indian team showcased not just skill on the field but true sportsmanship. A victory for the entire nation to celebrate," a third user said.

India batted first in the World Cup final match and posted a score of 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) played important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.