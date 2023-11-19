'Stand With You Today And Always': PM Modi After India Loses World Cup Final

The country stands with you today and always, underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly after India lost the Cricket World Cup final to Australia.

Australian Opener Travis Head hit a sparkling 137 to power Australia to a record-extending sixth World Cup title with a convincing six-wicket win over India.

"Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always," PM Modi, who was in Ahmedabad for the match, posted on X.

Dear Team India,



Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation.



We stand with you today and always. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2023

"Congratulations to Australia on a magnificent World Cup victory! Theirs was a commendable performance through the tournament, culminating in a splendid triumph. Compliments to Travis Head for his remarkable game today," the PM said in another post.

Head, who suffered a fractured hand in South Africa in September, was in danger of missing the World Cup but Australia kept him in the squad until he was fit to play.

The Australian win ended India's dominant run of 10 unbeaten matches at the event.

The bowlers set up victory for an Australian side that bounced back after two losses to win nine in a row as Mitchell Starc (3-55) and Pat Cummins (2-34) helped bowl out India for 240.

India's chances of ending a global trophy drought since their 2013 Champions Trophy win went up in smoke once Head got going with Labuschagne.

Head's century was the seventh in a World Cup final and third by an Australian after Ricky Ponting (140 not out v India in 2003) and Adam Gilchrist (149 v Sri Lanka in 2007).