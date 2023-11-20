Viral Photo Shows Mitchell Marsh Resting His Legs On World Cup Trophy, Internet Reacts

The viral photo of Mitchell Marsh with the World Cup trophy.

Australia broke the hearts of many Indian cricket fans by defeating Rohit Sharma-led side in the final of the Cricket World Cup on Sunday. This is Australia's sixth win - the most by any team in the world. Now, a photo has gone viral on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that shows Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh resting his feet on the World Cup trophy. The photo has evoked strong reaction from social media users, who said Australia may have won the cricket's biggest trophy, but not the respect.

In the photo, Marsh is seen sitting on a sofa with his legs stretched out and the World Cup trophy beneath it.

Caption this click of Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh with his feet on world cup trophy.... pic.twitter.com/SyCyRQo5QW — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) November 20, 2023

No official handle has posted the photo, and NDTV cannot verify its authenticity. An official reaction from Marsh or the Australian Cricket Board is awaited.

But the photo is enough to spark a debate on social media.

One user from India posted the winning moment from 1983 World Cup in which Kapil Dev is seen keeping the trophy on his head. "Difference between our culture & theirs," he said.

"Doesn't matter to Aussies, they don't see things as we do. Move on, there are better things to worry about," said another.

"This type of mindset needs exceptional level of skill and ferocity to defeat, which apparently was totally amiss in Indian team's approach," a third user said.

"There is no captioning anything. They are world cup winning machine, unchallenged, unparalleled champions. Winners takes all," a user commented.

With a pitch offering little comfort for pace bowlers and terraces packed with blue-clad fans, Sunday's World Cup final could not have been better set up for the hosts to emerge unbeaten champions.

Instead, Australia, led by a Travis Head century and their brilliant trio of quicks, humbled India and their batting riches in a dominant six-wicket win that may rank the finest of their six World Cup triumphs.

Having claimed the World Test Championship in June, Pat Cummins' team have shown greatness across formats and will no doubt fancy completing a sweep of the game's biggest prizes at next year's T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies.