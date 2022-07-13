Anand Mahindra's Interesting Take On UK Crisis Wins Internet

Anand Mahindra turned his attention to the ongoing political crisis in the United Kingdom

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is known for his interesting tweets. This time, he turned his attention to the ongoing political crisis in the United Kingdom, sharing a meme on 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the British Prime Minister. The photo shows the facade of the residence adorned with dry mango leaves and a Swastika sign (as a mark of celebration).

The future of 10 Downing Street? The famed British humour is now laced with Desi humour…???? pic.twitter.com/rjkYPhWDGX — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 12, 2022

He captioned the photo: "The future of 10 Downing Street? The famed British humour is now laced with Desi humour."

The photo is gaining traction on social media and surprising the users. It has received over 12,000 likes and hundreds of re-tweets so far.

"Being Indian is cute sometimes," wrote a user in the comment box.

A second user said, "Sir you never disappoint with your tweets."

"One more thing is missing, lemon and chilli hanging at main door header frame," wrote a third user.

Mr Mahindra's post comes as Rishi Sunak, former UK Chancellor, officially joined the race to become UK's next Prime Minister. He is among eight candidates to make the initial shortlist in the race to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and British Prime Minister at the close of nominations on Tuesday evening.

Mr Sunak told The Telegraph that if he becomes the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, he would handle the economy like Margaret Thatcher, the former Conservative Prime Minister.

"We will cut taxes and we will do it responsibly. That's my economic approach. I would describe it as common-sense Thatcherism. I believe that's what she would have done," Mr Sunak told the paper.

Mr Sunak, 42, and another minister quit last week in protest at Johnson's scandal-hit administration, setting off a wave of government resignations that forced him to step down as Conservative leader.