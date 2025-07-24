"Can Use English Words": PM As Translator Struggles With Starmer Speech

A translator's worst nightmare came to pass Thursday after India and the United Kingdom signed a comprehensive free trade agreement, and her blushes were saved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As the British Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, was speaking on the trade pact - a deal that will see billions of pounds of investment from both sides - the translator following the speech began to fumble.

A 40-second video that has been widely shared online begins with the translator already in trouble; "Sorry..." she says before speaking hesitantly about the trade deal benefitting consumers in the UK.

And by this time she is quite clearly fumbling.

Mr Modi steps in, reassuring his translator, "Don't bother... we can use English words in-between. Don't worry about it." Sir Starmer smiles, the translator thanks the PM, and all is well.

"Sorry His Excellency... I've lost the speech," she confesses, a moment surely most uncomfortable with the world's media watching, before both Sir Starmer and Prime Minister Modi offer comfort.

"Yeah... no problem," Mr Modi says and Sir Starmer offers to repeat himself.

The UK Prime Minister then rescues the translator by saying Mr Modi and he understand each other well enough to move past. "I think we understand each other well..." he smiles.

The two countries signed what Sir Starmer called a "historic" trade deal in London this afternoon.

The deal - Britain's first major trade pact after Brexit and one of the biggest in India's recent history - is widely expected to benefit Indian farmers the most, but also give the manufacturing and software sectors in both countries a big boost.

For Indian farmers the deal opens premium markets by removing 95 per cent of agricultural and processed food items from British tariffs. Products like turmeric, pepper and cardamom, and processed products like mango pulp and pickles will benefit, providing farmers with bigger profit margins.

However, there will be no concessions on dairy products, apples, oats, and edible oils from that country. This is to ensure domestic farmers are not affected.

On the manufacturing side, it will see 26 British companies, including European aviation giant Airbus and iconic British luxury automobile manufacturer Rolls Royce invest in India.

The agreement will also benefit India's fisheries sector, particularly in coastal states like Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. Exports like shrimp and tuna, feeds, which attract duties from 4.2 per cent to 8.5 per cent, will now access the British market duty-free.

Mr Modi said the agreement will reduce "cost of doing business" and enhance "confidence of doing business" between two major economies, which will also strengthen the global economy.

Sir Starmer called the deal "historic" and said, "Both countries will see a boost in wages and living standards. It will bring down the prices of Indian clothes, shoes, foods for British citizens."