PM Narendra Modi UK and Maldives Visit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to start his four-day visit to the United Kingdom and the Maldives on Wednesday. The Prime Minister is scheduled to start the tour with a two-day visit to Britain, where he's expected to formally sign the landmark India-UK Free Trade Agreement that is expected to double bilateral trade from the current 60 billion dollars to 120 billion dollars by 2030.
This is PM Modi's fourth visit to the UK. During his stay, he will meet British counterpart Kair Starmer and will likely also call on King Charles III. The discussions will also touch upon regional and global developments of mutual concern, according to the Foreign Ministry.
The prime minister will visit the Maldives from July 25 to 26. The trip is seen as important as it marks a significant reset of bilateral ties that had come under severe strain after Mohamed Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, became president in November 2023.
In the second leg of the tour, PM Modi will undertake a state visit to Maldives from July 25-26 at the invitation of Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu. This marks PM Modi's third visit to the island nation and the first by any head of state or government during President Muizzu's tenure.
"The two leaders will also take stock of the progress in the implementation of the India-Maldives Joint Vision for a 'Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership', adopted during the State Visit of the President of Maldives to India in October 2024," said MEA.
Significantly, PM Modi will be the Guest of Honour at the 60th Independence Day celebrations of Maldives on July 26. His visit underlines India's commitment to strengthening ties with its maritime neighbours under the 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Vision MAHASAGAR.
The leaders are expected to assess progress in key areas including infrastructure, defence cooperation, and economic connectivity. The high-profile diplomatic engagements aim to reinforce India's global outreach while reaffirming its strategic interests in the Indian Ocean region and beyond.
“During the visit, the two sides will also review the progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) with a specific focus on trade and economy, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate, health, education and people-to-people ties,” said the Ministry of External Affairs in its press release.
The discussions will also touch upon regional and global developments of mutual concern.
The visit is expected to inject new momentum into the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), with both leaders aiming to review progress and chart new areas of cooperation, including India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).
PM Modi is also likely to call on King Charles III during his stay.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day State visit to Maldives this week will not only contribute further to consolidating strong ties between the two nations but also enhance peace, prosperity and security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Tuesday. Both countries, he revealed, are also in discussions to negotiate a Free Trade Agreement and an investment treaty.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on an official visit to the United Kingdom on 23rd July for discussions with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer regarding the finalisation of the Free Trade Agreement between the two countries.
The cabinet on Tuesday approved the free trade agreement between India and the UK, which will be signed in London on July 24, sources told news agency PTI. The pact, officially called as Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, will be signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to London.
