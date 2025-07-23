PM Narendra Modi UK and Maldives Visit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to start his four-day visit to the United Kingdom and the Maldives on Wednesday. The Prime Minister is scheduled to start the tour with a two-day visit to Britain, where he's expected to formally sign the landmark India-UK Free Trade Agreement that is expected to double bilateral trade from the current 60 billion dollars to 120 billion dollars by 2030.

This is PM Modi's fourth visit to the UK. During his stay, he will meet British counterpart Kair Starmer and will likely also call on King Charles III. The discussions will also touch upon regional and global developments of mutual concern, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The prime minister will visit the Maldives from July 25 to 26. The trip is seen as important as it marks a significant reset of bilateral ties that had come under severe strain after Mohamed Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, became president in November 2023.

Here Are PM Narendra Modi's UK and Maldives Visit LIVE Updates: