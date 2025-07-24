India-UK FTA Will Open New Job Market For Indians Across Sectors

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), set to be formalised on Thursday evening (IST), is expected to open new avenues of growth, skill development, and employment opportunities for Indians across multiple sectors.

The FTA will bring significant benefits to India's services sector by creating opportunities in Information Technology and IT-enabled Services (IT/ITeS), Financial Services, Professional Services such as management consultancy, architectural and engineering, Other Business Services, and Education Services.

These areas are especially beneficial for the youth aspiring to build their careers in these growing sectors.

Additionally, the FTA offers duty-free access to the UK market in labour-intensive sectors, such as leather and footwear, textiles and clothing, gems and jewellery, and furniture and sports goods.

The UK currently imports over USD 23 billion worth of these products, indicating a strong potential for increased production and employment in India--particularly for young workers.

One of the crucial advantages for Indian professionals temporarily working in the UK (for up to three years) and their employers is the exemption from paying social security contributions in the UK, which currently amount to nearly 20 per cent of the salary.

This change will result in significant financial gains for Indian service providers and improve their competitiveness. It also makes international assignments more attractive for Indian youth, offering them valuable global exposure.

The FTA also promotes ease of doing business by encouraging good regulatory practices, internal coordination, and public consultation.

This fosters a transparent and predictable business environment, which will support young entrepreneurs looking to establish or expand businesses.

For tech-savvy youth, the Digital Trade Chapter under the FTA focuses on electronic trade at the central government level and emphasizes trust and security, through measures for online consumer protection, cybersecurity, and open internet access.

This will help create a safer digital environment and open new career paths in the digital economy.

The FTA includes cooperation provisions and an institutional mechanism for discussing issues like skill development, capacity building, and sharing information on skill gaps.

It showed a strong commitment to aligning skills with market demands, thereby increasing the employability of Indian youth both in India and abroad.

The mutual recognition of qualifications will also make it easier for Indian graduates to pursue careers in the UK.

