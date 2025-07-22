Khalistani Threat, Extradition Of Fugitives, FTA: India's Agenda Ahead Of PM Modi's UK Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on an official visit to the United Kingdom on 23rd July for discussions with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer regarding the finalisation of the Free Trade Agreement between the two countries.

"We are working on legal scrubbing and other last-minute work that needs to be done," Mr Misri said during a press conference on PM Modi's visit to UK for the signing on the trade pact on July 24.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also informed that King Charles III will also be called upon. He added, “Interaction is also planned with the business leaders, both from India and the UK. This will be the Prime Minister's fourth visit to the UK since assuming office…”

“We are working on the legal scrubbing and other last-minute work for the FTA…The UK is the sixth-largest investor in India, with cumulative investment of $36 billion. Interestingly, India is also a major investor in the UK, with nearly $20 billion in cumulative FDI," said Mr Misri.

The two leaders will hold talks on topics of regional and global importance. Mr Misri said, “The presence of Khalistani extremists…we have brought to the attention of our partners in the UK. This should be a matter of concern for our partners as well.”

Regarding the extradition of fugitives, Mr Misri cited the example of Tahawwur Rana and said that the two countries have been in touch with each other about making it work.

Responding to the media, Mr Misri stated, “There are a few questions related to fugitives from Indian law and justice in the UK. These have been a matter of discussion between both sides, and we continue to make the case for these fugitives to be rendered to India. Obviously, there is a legal process that such requests and such issues go through in the other country, and we continue to follow up very closely with our partners in the UK on these matters,” he said.

In a social media post in June, Mr Modi welcomed the conclusion of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement along with a Double Contribution Convention.

Mr Starmer responded to the signing of the trademark deal by saying, “strengthening alliances and reducing trade barriers with economies around the world is part of their Plan for Change to deliver a stronger and more secure economy".

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said that the FTA negotiations with the UK concluded on May 6, 2025. He called the agreement a “modern, comprehensive and landmark agreement”.

The agreement is expected to open up export opportunities for India, particularly in labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, leather, marine products, gems and jewellery, toys, and sports goods. It is also promising for auto parts, engineering goods, and organic chemicals.

“Delighted to speak with my friend PM Keir Starmer. In a historic milestone, India and the UK have successfully concluded an ambitious and mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement, along with a Double Contribution Convention. These landmark agreements will further deepen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and catalyse trade, investment, growth, job creation, and innovation in both our economies," PM Modi said in a social media post on X.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy also said in May that the trade agreement between the United Kingdom and India is “just the start of supercharging our GBP 43 billion trading relationship”.