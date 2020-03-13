Anand Mahindra Shares DIY Technique To Make Face Mask. Twitter Reacts

Anand Mahindra on Twitter shared an easy hack to make a face mask at home.

As the novel coronavirus outbreak continues to spread in countries around the world, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and shared an easy hack to make a face mask at home.

The business tycoon took to their Twitter handle to share the video with the caption, "Voila. No more shortage of masks?? And I thought Indians were the masters of jugaad!"

The posted video shows a woman making a DIY facemask out of simple items one can find in at home. The lady can be seen making a mask using only three easily-available items - tissue paper roll, two elastic rubber bands and a stapler.

Voila. No more shortage of masks?? And I thought Indians were the masters of jugaad! 😊 pic.twitter.com/67mLgSo0Od — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 11, 2020

As the post went viral, people have flooded the social media with their reactions.

A user wrote, "Sir...this Idea was long back displayed on TikTok by an Indian...so.. Indians are still masters of jugaad."

Another wrote, "We can do anything."

"Yes we use handkerchiefs which are washable too..." read one post.

"How can this be effective? These are just feel good stuff...would be better such things are not promoted...at all," a user remarked.

