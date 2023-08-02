Anand Mahindra In Awe Of Shah Rukh Khan's Energy in Jawan's New Song

The chairman of Mahindra Group was impressed by SRK's new song

Shah Rukh Khan's new track from the movie 'Jawan' is here and it seems the song 'Zinda Banda' managed to charm industrialist Anand Mahindra as much as it impressed the actor's fans. In a new post on social media, Mr Mahindra praised the actor's energy and said his ageing process defies gravitational forces.

Sharing the tweet, the chairman of Mahindra Group wrote, "This hero is 57 years old?? Clearly his ageing process defies gravitational forces! He's 10X as alive as most people. #ZindaBanda ho to aisa..."

See the post here:

This hero is 57 years old?? Clearly his ageing process defies gravitational forces! He's 10X as alive as most people. #ZindaBanda ho to aisa…

pic.twitter.com/3Qaa2iC30U — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 1, 2023

Meanwhile, SRK's new song has managed to cross 46 million views in 24 hours, according to the actor's manager Pooja Dadlani.

According to sources close to the project, Zinda Banda features the superstar with over 1000 dancers - all women. The track has been shot over 5 days with a whopping budget of Rs 15 crore and it has been choreographed by Shobi.

The prevue of Jawan was released earlier this month. Sharing it on social media, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, read ah ( Ready to know who am I and who I am not). Jawan Prevue Out Now! Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Directed by Atlee and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is slated to release on September 7, this year in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Featured Video Of The Day Ground Report: Families Pack Bags, Leave Gurugram As Communal Violence Spreads