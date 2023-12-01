American TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Makes Forbes '30 Under 30' List

TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney

Forbes magazine has released its annual "30 Under 30" list, which highlights 30 notable people under the age of 30 who are making a significant impact in various fields, including art and style, media, music, and sports. One of the individuals featured on this year's list is TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Mulvaney, an actress and LGBTQ+ activist, is estimated to have earned $2 million last year.

Mulvaney is best known for her "Days of Girlhood" TikTok series, which documented her gender transition. The series went viral and has been viewed over 1 billion times. Mulvaney has also used her platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and raise awareness of transgender issues.

In addition to her work on TikTok, Ms Mulvaney is also an actress. She has appeared in several television shows and films, including "The Politician" and "Disclosure." She is also a co-founder of the production company, DMH Studios.

According to Forbes, Ms Mulvaney found herself at the center of an unexpected political crossfire after Bud Light paid her to post a video featuring a custom beer with her face on the can, sparking a widespread boycott of the brand.

Nevertheless, she's landed partnerships with companies like Nike and MAC, and she has urged brands to go beyond "just inclusive marketing" to stand up for what's right. Last year, she sat down with President Joe Biden to discuss trans rights, and this year, she won Breakout Creator of the Year at the Streamy Awards, the Oscars of the Internet. "I always want my followers to know it's because of them that I'm in those rooms," says Mulvaney, who is now represented by CAA.