American Man's Lucky Number 7 Wins Him Rs 9 Crore Jackpot

A North Carolina man's lifelong affinity for the number 7 has paid off in spectacular fashion after he scooped a $1 million (roughly Rs 9.5 crore) top prize on a scratch-off lottery ticket. Tomas Munoz, a resident of Biscoe in Montgomery County, became the first winner of the $1 million top prize in the North Carolina Education Lottery's new Triple Red 777 Jackpot game. He spotted the $10 Triple Red 777 Jackpot ticket at Candor V Mart on South Main Street in Candor and knew instantly he had to buy it.

The reason was deeply personal. "Seven is my number," Munoz explained. "I was born on the 7th in '77." True to form, the ticket itself was built around triple sevens, a coincidence that felt like fate to the winner.

Munoz scratched the ticket right there in the store and immediately had a strong reaction to his big win. "I felt emotions all over my body," he recalled.

When Munoz arrived at lottery headquarters Monday, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum of $600,000 and, after required tax withholdings, took home $396,060.

According to North Carolina Education Lottery, Munoz plans to use the money to invest and continue his work on restoring classic cars.

The Triple Red 777 Jackpot game debuted this month with three top prizes of $1 million. Two $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.

Montgomery County received grants totaling over $2.6 million from money raised by the lottery to help with school construction.