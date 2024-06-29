Alien Sighting? Canadian Couple Spots Mysterious Glowing Orbs In The Sky

Video has sparked widespread interest, with many calling it a "strange anomaly"

A Canadian couple was left stunned after they saw two glowing UFOs above the Winnipeg River. Justin Stevenson and his wife, Danielle Daniels-Stevenson, were driving through Fort Alexander on May 14 when they spotted the mysterious orbs with yellow lights.



The objects, “as bright as the sun”, were seen flying south above the river's north shore before disappearing behind a cloud.



Stevenson, a self-proclaimed sceptic of extraterrestrial life, described the experience as "like being in a sci-fi movie," with the objects appearing as "super bright like a fire in the sky." He began recording footage and wondered if they were witnessing an extraterrestrial encounter. "What the f*** is that?" he exclaimed in the footage, shared to Facebook. “Yo, I think we're seeing some aliens.”



The encounter has convinced him that there is indeed life beyond Earth. “I was sceptical before I saw this but now this has given me the proof I need that there's something out there other than humans,” he said, according to the NY Post.



The footage has sparked widespread interest, with many calling it a “strange anomaly” and a “clear shot of UFOs”.



“Oh my word, what is that?? Pretty scary it's so close to home, yikes!” a user commented under the video, which now has been viewed over 650K times.



Another user claimed it could be a “drone or a UFO,” while someone else offered a more logical explanation, saying it was “swamp gas from a weather balloon was trapped in a thermal pocket and refracted the light from Venus.”



Canada has seen a surge in "UFO sightings", with at least 17 reports filed in 2023. Credible sources, including pilots and crews from WestJet, Air France and British Airways, have come forward with accounts of unexplained sightings. In February 2023, two airlines reported strange lights in the sky over Quebec, with one crew member describing the phenomenon as "a bit weird". The sightings are documented in an online aviation incident database maintained by Transport Canada.