After Govinda, Hrithik Roshan Numbers, 'Dancing Uncle' Grooves To Iconic Mithun Song

'Dancing Uncle' went viral back in June for his Govinda-style dance moves.

Missed watching India's very own 'Dancing Uncle' grooving to some foot-tapping numbers? Guess what? Internet's favourite, Sanjeev Srivastava, is back with a brand new performance. After some incredible dance videos on Govinda's and Hrithik Roshan's hit tracks, this time 'Dancing Uncle' has picked an iconic Mithun Chakraborty number to groove to. Posted on August 23, the video has won several hearts online.

'Dancing Uncle', a professor from Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, went viral back in June for his Govinda-style dance moves to the actor's song Aap Ke Aa Jane Se from the film Khudgarz. Social media was left impressed and mesmerized by the performance and 'Dancing Uncle' became an overnight Internet sensation. He didn't disappoint netizens and continued with his dance performances, one viral video after another.

Now, his new video offers the same infectious energy and killer dance moves. The video shows him dancing to Julie Julie which originally featured Mithun Chakraborty and Mandakini and was part of the film Jeete Hain Shaan Se. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Govinda in leading roles.

Watch 'Dancing Uncle' in action in the video below:

The video has won quite a few hearts online.

"Full of energy! Nuclear power house ho kya?" reads a comment on YouTube. "Super dance performance sir, you rock the floor," says another. "East or West, Uncle is the best," says a third.

