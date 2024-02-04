Adorable Video Shows Little Girls 'Reporting' On Snowfall In Kashmir, Anand Mahindra Reacts

People called the video ''super cute'' and loved the delightful expressions of the girls.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra never ceases to amaze his followers with his social media posts. The Chairman of Mahindra Group, who has 11 million followers on Twitter, regularly piques their interest with funny, motivational, and trending videos. This time, he shared an adorable video of two little girls reporting on snowfall in Kashmir, that will definitely make your day.

In the video, the two girls, who are twin sisters, are seen playing with snow as they speak eloquently about witnessing the beautiful snowfall in Kashmir. The girls are super excited about the much-awaited snowfall and said that they had really prayed for it. They call their pristine white surroundings ''jannat'' (heaven) and tell viewers that are enjoying themselves a lot. "Toh hum yaha par bahot zyada enjoy kar rahe hai, masti kar rahe hain,'' the two sisters declare and show viewers the snowy lanscape around them and their plans to make the most of it.

''Sleds on Snow Or Shayari on Snow. My vote goes to the second,'' Mr Mahindra captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

Sleds on Snow



Or



Shayari on Snow.



My vote goes to the second…#Sunday



pic.twitter.com/qajdrVYyr7 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 4, 2024

Internet users loved the adorable video and poured heart and love emojis in the comments section. People called the video ''super cute'' and loved the delightful and innocent expressions of the girls.

One user wrote, ''The other's facial expressions are also very cute...beautiful sisters.'' Another said, ''Oh My God What a cute video. Enjoyed watching it. Worth sharing.''

A third user commented, ''Cuteness overloaded.'' A fourth added, ''A symphony of snowflakes, nature's gentle twist... Two little angels enjoying the cold and crisp.''

A fifth wrote, ''It seems as if the cloud has descended to the earth with its two fairies.'' Yet another added, ''Childhood never comes again Enjoy it as much as possible.''