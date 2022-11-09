Adorable Video Of Dog Caressing Woman's Hair Will Melt Your Heart

Pets and their antics can certainly brighten someone's day.

Dogs are called man's best friend. The adorable canine can lift anyone's mood with their sweet antics. Now, in the latest video, an adorable dog can be seen looking at its human in awe and caressing her hair.

In the video, the dog can be seen lying on its back and looking at the woman, who is seen watching a video on her phone. The dog then gently lifts the woman's hair from her face.

The 7-second clip was two hours ago by Twitter user, Buitengebieden. The caption reads, "Dog's in love."

Watch the video here:

The video has amassed more than 4 lakh views and counting. Social media users absolutely loved the adorable video and they posted love-filled comments. A user wrote, "Unbelievable, adorable." Another user wrote, "That is precious."

The third user wrote, "Dog is imitating human action, very smart dog."

The internet is full of all kinds of videos, but undoubtedly the ones we love most of all are the videos of animals doing things. Earlier, a video of a sweet interaction between a toddler and a puppy surfaced on the internet. The video shows a golden retriever puppy sitting on a couch with a toddler standing in front of it. The connection between pets and toddler is a treat to watch.

Pets and their antics can certainly brighten someone's day.

Featured Video Of The Day Watch: Minister Nitin Gadkari Apologises For Bad Road, Audience Reacts