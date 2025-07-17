'Where Is Your Uniform?': Adorable Dog Offers Paw While Sitting Beside Schoolchild, Internet Melts

A heartwarming video showing a dog sitting beside a schoolchild and gently holding their hand has gone viral on the internet, leaving people emotional and smiling. The short clip captures a sweet and innocent moment that many are calling a true example of love and friendship.

The video was posted on Instagram by the user Helpbezubaans, with the caption: "First day of school: where's the snack bar."

In the clip, the child is seen sitting quietly, possibly during a school assembly or classroom session. Right beside them, a gentle dog sits calmly. What melts everyone's heart is the moment when the dog lifts its paw and offers it to the child. The child softly holds the paw, and the two remain there side by side, forming a beautiful, silent bond.

However, NDTV does not confirm the authenticity of the video.

This simple yet emotional scene has touched millions of viewers. The video has already crossed 3.8 million views on Instagram, received over 4 lakh likes, and garnered more than 5,000 comments. People are pouring their love and admiration into the comment section.

"Where Is Your Uniform?": Internet Reacts with Laughter and Love

One user wrote, "I can watch this video the whole day." Another joked, "Who took his slate pencil? Hand it over, he's running late for the test." One particularly humorous comment read, "Where is your uniform?"-a playful nod to the dog being treated like a fellow student.

Many users commented on the dog's expressions, with one saying, "Look at his eyes," and another writing, "He's giving puppy eyes as soon as he sat down."

Some viewers praised the emotional message behind the video. One person wrote, "All schools should teach children about love and compassion through animals." Another shared, "In my classroom, I allow stray animals to play with children. They never harm anyone."

From innocence to empathy, this short video is a reminder of how animals can bring comfort, joy, and love-without saying a single word.