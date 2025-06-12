Watch: Robot Dog Spotted In Texas Mall Leaves Shoppers Stunned

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Robot dogs are gaining popularity for their lifelike movements and advanced design.

They are utilized in various fields, including surveillance, rescue missions, and entertainment.

A viral TikTok video showcased a robot dog being walked in a San Antonio mall on May 27. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

The future of technology often feels just around the corner, but in some places, it's already here. Robot dogs, developed by various countries and companies, are rapidly gaining popularity. Their lifelike movements and cutting-edge design have captivated people worldwide, especially as their videos flood social media. Used in surveillance, rescue missions, and entertainment, these machines are becoming a symbol of tech advancement.

A recent viral video of a Texas mall brought this futuristic reality even closer to home. On May 27, a TikTok user from San Antonio shared a video on the "San Antonio Lifestyle" page, showing someone casually walking a robot dog on a leash inside the Rivercenter Mall. Describing the moment as "scary", the user sparked both curiosity and debate about the growing presence of robotics in everyday life.

"We had never seen one before, and our first impression was disbelief," the TikTok creator tells MySA. "It's scary to know the future is here."

In the video, the TikTok user greets their followers before being startled by the robot, exclaiming, "What in the hell is that?" A person is shown walking towards them, leading a dog-like robot on a leash behind them. A mall guest nearby appears to watch in shock as it trots past the Time Out Drug Store and Marble Slab Creamery.

At one point, the robo-dog creepily stops walking but continues to stomp in place. "Dude, that's so crazy," the content creator can be heard saying. The robot seems to have trouble following its owner as they turn to walk in the opposite direction. Shortly after, the owner slowly guides it away from guests who have whipped out their phones to record the moment.