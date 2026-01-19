Woman Takes Home A Tiny Kitten: What Happens Next Surprises Her

A woman from Ontario, Canada, recently shared the surprising transformation of her Siberian cat, who grew much larger than she had expected. She had adopted him thinking he would remain a small-sized cat, but Sprout had other plans.

A viral Instagram post, shared by the user @hercozycrew, first showed Sprout as a tiny kitten. He looked like a tiny cotton ball, with bright blue eyes. A later photo showed him sprawled out on a couch, brushing his thick white fur and watching his owner from afar.

The caption stated that the owner never imagined he would grow so big. They explained that they brought the tiny kitten home in May 2025 at 1.5 pounds, and by January 2026, he would have grown to 11 pounds. Sprout's first birthday is on February 14th. They also noted that Siberian cats grow slowly and often take about three years to reach their full size.

Check Out The Post Here:

Surprised Owner's Reaction

The owner, 29-year-old Carly Thomas, who creates pet and lifestyle content on social media, said, "Did I bring home a kitten or a dog? What a sweet little baby he was. Don't get me wrong, he's still incredibly cute, but I just want to go back in time and feel that little baby cuteness again."

She also told Newsweek that in the first video, Sprout was only about 2 pounds at 11 months old. Seven months later, he had grown into a "huge fluff ball" weighing about 12 pounds, which still amazes her.

According to Catster, Siberian cats are a long-haired breed from Russia. They typically weigh between 8 and 18 pounds and stand 17-25 inches tall. They are strong, social, and adaptable, making them excellent family pets.

Siberian cats are known for their affectionate nature, dense triple coat, and hypoallergenic properties. They fit nicely between medium and large cats in size and get along well with other pets.