'Adipurush' A 'Sasta Waala' Version Of Game of Thrones, Says Internet

A Twitter user compared Adipurush to 2002 film Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani

The much-awaited teaser of Adipurush was unveiled on October 2. The Om Raut project stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. Adipurush, which will hit the theatres on January 12, 2023, is based on "India's timeless epic" Ramayan. Well, the teaser has created a lot of noise on social media. From poor VFX to people calling it a "sasta waala" version of the Hit HBO series Game of Thrones, it is a meme fest on Twitter.

A user compared Adipurush to 2002 film Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani. He said, “Adipurush is going to be this generation's Jaani Dushman. The VFX is pretty much the same. one can hope that the rest of the movie at least delivers some meme material Om Raut.”

"Adipurush is going to be this generation's Jaani Dushman! The VFX is pretty much the same; one can hope that the rest of the movie at least delivers some meme material"

A large section of the audience was unable to make peace with the VFX in Adipurush.

An Ashneer Grover reference also made its way to social media.

After watching #Adipurush teaser



Arun Govil ji to director :

A person has shared a picture of the animated series based on "India's timeless epic" Ramayan and wrote, “This anime series which was released 30 years ago had everything which the teaser of Adipurush is lacking.”

This anime series which was released 30 years ago had everything which the teaser of Adipurush is lacking

A few Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor fans also took a fun dig at Adipurush's VFX.”

Now, look at this meme on how the fans from Bollywood and Tollywood have reacted to the teaser.

Of course, there was a Gangs Of Wasseypur reference.

Pointing at Saif Ali Khan's Lankesh in the film, a user said, “Raavanan with military cutting, spike & shape beard orey goltissss.”

This user compared Saif Ali Khan's appearance to the House Targaryen from the Games Of Thrones. He wrote, “Raavan Targaryen (conquerer of Lanka, king of Rakshasa kingdom) with his Balerion the Black Dread ( Pushpaka) which can travel at the speed of mind.”

Adipurush, produced by T-Series Films, will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.