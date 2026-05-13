Actor Mistaken For A Child At 40 Silences Critics With Acclaimed Roles

A Chinese actor known online as the "ageless man" is winning praise for his acting performances despite living with a childhood condition that halted his physical growth, according to The South China Morning Post.

According to mainland media reports, Hou Xiang, 40, from Beijing, was born prematurely after his mother reportedly suffered from malnutrition during pregnancy. His physical growth and voice development stopped when he was around nine years old, leaving him shorter and younger-looking than most adults.

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Even today, strangers often mistake Hou for a schoolboy and ask him where he studies. Chinese media described his condition as a possible developmental delay linked to premature birth, although no official diagnosis has been publicly confirmed, reports SCMP.

Rather than allowing the condition to define his life, Hou pursued acting with support from his family. He first gained public attention in 2005 through the hit sitcom Home with Kids, where he played a primary school student despite being 19 at the time.

He later appeared in popular dramas including Stepfather, Chuang Guandong and Tunnel Warfare. Directors and audiences praised his ability to bring emotional depth and maturity to youthful roles.

Hou has admitted that his appearance often limits the types of characters he can play. However, he said he hopes to perfect every role available to him and considers that a success as an actor.

In recent years, Hou has kept a low profile while continuing to act. His determination and sincerity have earned admiration from many viewers across China.