A New Apple Pay Scam Is On The Rise: Here's How To Protect Yourself

iPhone users are being warned about a fast-spreading scam targeting Apple Pay accounts through convincing text messages, according to The Metro. The messages claim a suspicious transaction has been detected, creating urgency and panic by suggesting funds are at immediate risk. Victims are pressured to act quickly by moving money to a “safe account,” withdrawing cash, or buying gift vouchers.

What makes the scam particularly dangerous is the inclusion of a phone number instead of suspicious links. Calling it connects victims to fraudsters posing as Apple Support, bank officials, or even law enforcement. Using personal details, scammers build trust and apply high-pressure tactics to prevent victims from verifying claims independently, as per the news report.

In one case, a victim nearly lost $15,000 before a bank employee intervened. Experts stress that while Apple Pay itself remains secure, scammers are exploiting the trust associated with Apple's brand and the urgency of fraud alerts to deceive users at scale.

How to spot it

According to AppleInsider, the warning signs are fairly consistent. Look out for unexpected texts about Apple Pay activity, a request to ring a specific number, and heavy pressure to do something immediately. The messages claim a transaction has been blocked or that suspicious activity has been detected on your Apple ID, with the clear intent of creating urgency and pushing you into a fake support process controlled by scammers.

Apple does not send unsolicited texts asking you to call support or hand over sensitive information. If a message is telling you otherwise, it is not from Apple, ConsumerAffairs.

What you should do

The most important thing is to slow down. Do not click any links or ring any numbers contained in the message. Instead, check your Apple Pay activity directly on your device and get in touch with Apple or your bank using their official contact details, found on their websites or on the back of your card.

If you receive a suspicious text claiming to be from Apple, take a screenshot and email it to reportphishing@apple.com. Apple has also advised that if you receive an unsolicited phone call from someone claiming to be from Apple Support, you should simply hang up.

It is worth keeping in mind that Apple, like other major tech companies such as Microsoft and Google, will never ask you to call a number or follow a link in an unexpected message. Equally, your bank will never ask for your full password or PIN over the phone. If anything feels off, trust that instinct, and verify everything through official channels you find yourself.