MLA Gets Call From Man Posing As BJP Chief's Assistant, Loses Rs 10,000

What do you do when a friend calls you for help? You do whatever is in your capacity, right? At a time when cyber crimes are on the rise, you exercise extra caution and verify if the caller is your friend or someone impersonating them. When the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Raipur North received a call from party president Nitin Nabin's personal assistant, he conducted all verifications and still got defrauded of Rs 10,000.

When Purandar Mishra, the BJP MLA from Raipur North, received a call from an unknown number, he asked the obvious question, 'Who is it?' The caller identified himself as the personal assistant of the BJP National President Nitin Nabin and claimed he needed urgent money.

Mishra checked the mobile number on Truecaller, a spam detection and call blocker mobile application, and verified that it was in the name of the said person. Mishra was convinced. The fraudster had passed the security check.

Extending a helping hand, Mishra transferred Rs 10,000 in two batches - at first, he sent Rs 4,500 followed by another payment of Rs 5,500.

Later, Mishra became suspicious.

The second request for money and the tone of the conversation did not sit well with Mishra.

He immediately contacted the police and filed a First Information Report (FIR). Through technical investigation, the accused's location was traced to Odisha from where he was arrested in five hours.

Speaking to NDTV, Mishra said he transferred the money believing someone was in need and that he should help. However, when he felt something was amiss, he lodged a complaint and action was taken.

