77-Year-Old Japanese Mitsubishi Executive Sings Tamil Song From Rajinikanth's 1995 Movie

He was singing at an event organised in Pondicherry University.

A 77-year-old Mitsubishi executive captured hearts at Pondicherry University, with a rendition of a Tamil song from the legendary film 'Muthu', starring actor Rajnikanth. The senior executive can be seen singing and dancing to the song while students and colleagues applaud him, in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared by Indian Railways Officer Ananth Rupanagudi on X (formerly Twitter). "At the age of 77, Mr. Kuboki San of Mitusubishi Corporation Ltd, Japan, at the GLOBIZZ'24 event conducted by Pondicherry University! He enthralled the MBA students with the Tamil Song from Rajnikanth starred movie "Muthu", which has been rocking in Japan since 1995! #Rajinikanth," he wrote in the caption.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on March 2, the two-minute-long clip has amassed over 3.5 lakh views and five thousand likes on the microblogging platform.

"This is wholesome," said a user.

Another added, "How awesome is this."

"The reach of peak Thalaivar is miles ahead of any other Indian hero," stated a user.

"Awesome," remarked a person.

A fifth person wrote, "Thalaivar craze for muthu in Japan."

"Wow. Never heard a Japanese sing Tamil," added a user.

"So many things to learn from Japanese," said an X user.

Another user said, "Cutest Japanese thatha. And I've met many many of them!"

'Muthu' starring Rajinikanth, became the highest-grossing Indian film in Japanese history when it opened at the box office in 1995, earning 400 million Japanese Yen, or around 23.5 crores. However, 'RRR' starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR film destroyed the 24-year record-holding film at the Japanese box office in 2022.