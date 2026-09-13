72-Year-Old Bihar Man Goes Paragliding At Nearly 24,000 Feet In Himachal, Fulfils Lifelong Dream

Age proved no barrier for 72-year-old Kapildev Rawat from Jamui, Bihar, who took to the skies in Himachal Pradesh, paragliding at nearly 24,000 feet. A resident of Patsanda panchayat in Gidhaur block, Rawat fulfilled a long-cherished dream with his children's encouragement and support. His remarkable adventure has also been described as a rare feat for someone from his age group in Bihar.

Rawat had travelled to Himachal Pradesh with his children when they encouraged him to try paragliding. He initially hesitated, worried that his age might make the adventure too challenging. However, the confidence and support given by his children convinced him to take the plunge.

Soon, Rawat found himself soaring high above the picturesque Himachal landscape, and the moment turned into one of the most memorable experiences of his life.

Describing the flight, Rawat said the experience left him filled with excitement, happiness and emotion. For him, it was not just an adventure but also a reminder that age does not necessarily have to stand in the way of fulfilling a dream.

The 72-year-old also expressed his gratitude towards his children, becoming emotional while speaking about their role in making the experience possible. He said their encouragement and support made it possible for him to experience something he had always wanted to do.

He hoped that every parent would be blessed with children who are supportive, caring and willing to encourage them to pursue their dreams, regardless of age.

(With Inputs from Gautam Kumar Gupta)