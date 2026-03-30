69-Year-Old US Woman Wins Rs 11.4 Crore Jackpot After Playing Same Numbers For Years

A 69-year-old woman from Michigan has won a $1.2 million (Rs 11.4 crore) Lotto 47 jackpot using the same set of numbers she's played for years, People reported. The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, matched all six numbers - 02, 16, 18, 19, 26, 42 - in the March 11 drawing, beating odds of 1 in 10,737,573.

The woman recognised the winning numbers immediately and was overjoyed. "I've been playing the same set of Lotto 47 numbers for years, so when I checked the winning numbers after the drawing, I recognised them right away," the woman said as quoted.

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"I woke my husband up and said, 'I think I just won the lottery'. We got my ticket and looked it over, and that's when I knew I really had just won."

"Winning this prize means my husband can retire and we can relax and just enjoy life," the woman told lottery officials.

The couple was thrilled, and the win will allow her husband to retire and give them both financial security.

The woman's consistent play and dedication to her chosen numbers paid off. She had been playing the same set of numbers for years, and her patience was rewarded.

Indian Driver Working in Sharjah wins lottery

Elsewhere, Vibeesh Palliyali, a Sharjah-based pickup driver, recently hit the Big Ticket Dh15 million jackpot after buying the raffle ticket every month for the last 15 years.

Palliyali was on the road for a transport company when he received the life-changing call informing him of the win.

With this win that he shares with three others, Palliyali will receive a little less than Rs 10 crore (Dh4 million) as prize money.