50-Year-Old China Woman Marries Son's Russian Classmate, Announces Pregnancy: "Time Will Prove..."

A 50-year-old Chinese entrepreneur, known as "Sister Xin," has sparked controversy online after marrying her son's Russian classmate and announcing her pregnancy. With over 13,000 followers on Douyin, Sister Xin shares her life with her foreign husband, showcasing her luxurious suburban villa and lifestyle complete with a chef and driver. Having divorced at 30, Sister Xin raised her children on her own before finding love again with someone much younger.

The unusual romance began six years ago when Sister Xin's son, Kaikai, hosted a Lunar New Year dinner for three foreign classmates, including Defu, a Russian student. Defu, who spoke fluent Chinese, was charmed by Sister Xin's cooking and hospitality, and ended up extending his visit from one night to a whole week.

"I was still young and attractive then. Defu kept in touch with me, sending gifts and surprises over the years," Sister Xin told the South China Morning Post.

Sister Xin initially brushed off Defu's advances due to their 20-year age gap and 30cm height difference, citing cultural differences and her past marital experience. However, with her son's support, she reconsidered and decided to give love another chance. The couple registered their marriage earlier this year and have since travelled extensively across China, exploring Cantonese cuisine and visiting historic sites like the hometown of Wong Fei-hung.

Sister Xin announced her pregnancy on June 8, saying that despite the risks associated with older pregnancies, being with Defu makes it worthwhile. The couple is expecting their baby next spring and has already prepared for the arrival by buying a cot. Their unconventional love story has sparked intense debate on social media, with opinions sharply divided.

Another commented, "This feels like a scripted romance made for attention. It is too perfect to be real." A third said, "Will she move to Russia with Defu? She might be the same age as his parents. How will that work?"

Sister Xin shared her prenatal check-up report, asserting "Time will prove our love," in response to critics.