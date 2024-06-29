These Phones Will No Longer Support WhatsApp. See List

Smartphone makers typically support devices for only a few year

Thirty-five mobile phones from popular brands, including Samsung, Motorola, Sony and Apple, will no longer receive WhatsApp updates or security patches, a new report has revealed.



In its latest update, the Meta-owned platform has changed its minimum system requirements, affecting users with older phones, as per CanalTech.



Affected devices



The list includes:

Samsung: Galaxy Note 3, Galaxy S3 Mini, Galaxy S4 Mini, Galaxy Ace Plus, Galaxy Core, Galaxy Express 2, Galaxy Grand, Galaxy Note 3 and Galaxy S4 Zoom

Apple: iPhone 5, iPhone 6, iPhone SE, iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

Motorola: Moto G and Moto X

Huawei: Ascend P6 S, Ascend G525, Huawei C199, Huawei GX1s and Huawei Y625

Lenovo: Lenovo 46600, Lenovo A858T, Lenovo P70 and Lenovo S890

Sony: Xperia Z1 and Xperia E3

LG: Optimus 4X HD, Optimus G, Optimus G Pro and Optimus L7

The shift in policy will have significant implications for users in India, particularly those with phones from brands like Huawei and LG, which no longer sell their products in the country. Despite discontinuing sales, many still use these phones but will need to upgrade to a newer smartphone to keep using WhatsApp.



Reason for update



Smartphone makers typically support devices for only a few years, so apps like WhatsApp optimise for newer software versions. The app has set up these new requirements to ensure users benefit from the latest security features and functionalities.



The app will only support devices running Android 5.0 or later and iPhones with iOS 12 or later.



How to check your software/android version



Follow these simple steps:

iPhone: General > Settings > About iPhone

Android: Settings > About phone > Software version

If your phone is on the list, consider upgrading to a newer model to maintain security and access to new features.