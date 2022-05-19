32,340 Burgers And Counting: Man In US Celebrates 50 Years Of Eating Big Macs

Don Gorske posing in front of a McDonald's restaurant in Fond du Lac.

If you are a fast food lover, this news is for you. A man in the United States is so fond of McDonald's burgers that he has created a world record.

Don Gorske, a Wisconsin resident, has eaten one almost every day for 50 years - more than 32,340 as of last August, according to Guinness World Records (GWR).

“You may as well call Donald Gorske 'The King of Big Macs',” GWR said on its website.

He celebrated the 50-year anniversary on May 17 by eating a Big Mac at his local McDonald's restaurant in Fond du Lac. The outlet welcomed him by posting a board outside that read, “Congrats Don on 50 years of Macs.” The letters D-O-N were taken from the McDonald's signboard.

It is the same branch where he first had the Big Mac burger in 1972.

GWR posted a lengthy note on its official Instagram handle which shared Mr Gorske's burger-eating journey.

“Yesterday, 17 May 2022, marked the 50-year anniversary of him eating the McDonald's burger almost daily (missing only eight days over the last half-century). More often than not, he actually eats two Big Macs a day!” the post said.

“Donald's record for the most Big Mac burgers eaten in a lifetime was first officially recognized in 1999 at 15,490. Since then, his record has more than doubled,” GWR further said in the post.

Mr Gorske's journey began on May 17, 1972, after he got his first car. At that point, he would eat up to nine burgers a day, said GWR.

That Mr Gorske takes burger eating seriously is evident from the fact that he has every container, along with every receipt, organized in boxes and pouches by year. He even marks when he gets them on a daily calendar to keep tabs on his frequency.

GWR said that even after eating more than 30,000 burgers, Mr Gorske has a good health, attributing it to about six-miles-a-day walk.