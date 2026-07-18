30 Men, A Crane And A Truck: How A 3,000-Kg Historic Cannon Was Stolen From MP Fort

We take immense pride in our history, culture and heritage, often celebrating the legacy left behind by our ancestors. But when it comes to protecting that legacy, the sense of responsibility often fades. From defacing monument walls to the theft of idols and ancient artefacts, India's heritage sites have repeatedly faced neglect and illegal activities. Now, a shocking new chapter has been added to this growing list of heritage losses. A 3,000 kg Scindia-era cannon, preserved for centuries at Madhya Pradesh's historic Narwar Fort, has been stolen in a daring overnight operation.

The armed group of robbers reportedly arrived fully prepared, threatened security personnel and escaped with the centuries-old cannon, raising questions over security arrangements at protected heritage sites and the preservation of India's archaeological treasures.

Nighttime Heist Of A Historical Treasure

According to reports, a group of around 25 to 30 armed men entered Narwar Fort on the night of July 15-16 and stole one of the 14 historic cannons kept in the fort's open Kachhari (court) complex.

The security personnel alleged that the armed men threatened them and warned of serious consequences if they resisted. After the theft, only 13 of the original 14 cannons remain at the site.

Warning Signs Raised Days Before Theft

The incident has raised further concerns as there were reportedly warning signs nearly 12 days before the theft. Suspicious activity had allegedly been noticed around the fort, but the matter was not taken seriously.

Despite these concerns, security arrangements were reportedly not strengthened and no additional surveillance measures were put in place, raising questions over the protection of the heritage site.

Gang Arrived With Crane And Truck

Preliminary investigation suggests that the group arrived fully prepared to move the heavy cannon. Since the weapon weighed around 3,000 kg, they allegedly brought a crane and a truck to transport it.

The accused reportedly entered the fort through a rear route and carried out the operation in a planned manner before escaping with the historic artefact.

Security Guard Describes Helpless Situation

Balkishan, the security guard on duty at the time, said a large group of armed men suddenly arrived at the fort. He claimed the attackers were carrying modern weapons, while the security staff had only a wooden stick.

He also alleged that there was inadequate lighting at the site and that even basic equipment such as torches was unavailable. The guard said the men threatened to kill him, forcing him to step aside to protect his life.

The theft has reduced the number of cannons at Narwar Fort from 14 to 13.

Why The 16th-Century Cannon Is Significant

The stolen cannon is more than just an old metal structure. Historians consider it an important part of India's military heritage. According to experts, the cannon is believed to date back to the 16th century and reflects the metalworking skills and warfare technology of that period.

Its intricate carvings and historical markings add to its rarity and importance.

Could The Stolen Cannon Be Worth Crores?

The value of a historical treasure cannot be measured only in monetary terms. However, experts say rare centuries-old artefacts can command extremely high prices in illegal international markets.

Police are also investigating whether the theft has any links to a network involved in the smuggling of historical artefacts.

Following the incident, police registered a case against unidentified suspects under robbery and other relevant legal provisions. Officers are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas, while the cyber cell is also probing possible links to illegal artefact trading networks.

Police Do Not Rule Out International Smuggling Link

Karera SDOP Prashant Sharma said police had received information about the theft of the cannon from Narwar Fort and that a detailed investigation was underway. He added that the possibility of an international smuggling network being involved could not be ruled out.

Tarun Kumar Mahobia, Deputy Director of the State Archaeology Department, called the incident extremely serious. He said he would personally inspect Narwar Fort, review the security arrangements and discuss the matter with police officials to speed up efforts to recover the stolen cannon.



(With inputs from Atul Gaur)