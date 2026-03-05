25 Quotes For International Women's Day From Scientists, Artists, And Activists

Women's Day 2026: Celebrated annually on March 8, International Women's Day honours women's achievements, raises awareness about gender equality, and promotes women's empowerment. This global event serves as a platform to highlight women's social, economic, cultural, and political contributions while advocating for their rights. This day is the fruit of the labour of thousands of women who fought for equal rights, spoke up against mistreatment, and demanded equal footing with men.

Women leaders across various fields - be it activism, politics, art, sports or entrepreneurship - have been breaking barriers and pushing boundaries, paving the way for progress and equality. Despite the significant strides made, there's still a long way to go. These trailblazers highlight a crucial truth that women belong in every decision-making space, possessing immense, untapped potential that's essential for shaping a more equitable world. Their voices remind us that women's empowerment isn't just a women's issue, but a societal imperative, driving growth, innovation, and positive change

Here are some inspiring quotes by renowned women personalities