25 Quotes For International Women's Day From Scientists, Artists, And Activists

- International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 to honour women’s achievements and promote gender equality
- The day highlights women’s social, economic, cultural, and political contributions worldwide
- Women leaders continue breaking barriers, advocating for inclusion in decision-making spaces
Women's Day 2026: Celebrated annually on March 8, International Women's Day honours women's achievements, raises awareness about gender equality, and promotes women's empowerment. This global event serves as a platform to highlight women's social, economic, cultural, and political contributions while advocating for their rights. This day is the fruit of the labour of thousands of women who fought for equal rights, spoke up against mistreatment, and demanded equal footing with men.
Women leaders across various fields - be it activism, politics, art, sports or entrepreneurship - have been breaking barriers and pushing boundaries, paving the way for progress and equality. Despite the significant strides made, there's still a long way to go. These trailblazers highlight a crucial truth that women belong in every decision-making space, possessing immense, untapped potential that's essential for shaping a more equitable world. Their voices remind us that women's empowerment isn't just a women's issue, but a societal imperative, driving growth, innovation, and positive change
Here are some inspiring quotes by renowned women personalities
- "Each time a woman stands up for herself... she stands up for all women." - Maya Angelou, Civil rights activist and Poet
- "Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. It shouldn't be that women are the exception." - Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Lawyer and former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States
- "Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood." - Marie Curie, Polish-French physicist and chemist
- "Well-behaved women rarely make history." - Eleanor Roosevelt, Activist and former First Lady of the United States
- "Don't think about making women fit the world; think about making the world fit women." - Gloria Steinem, Journalist and Feminist
- "The success of every woman should be the inspiration to another. We should raise each other up. Make sure you're very courageous: be strong, be extremely kind, and above all be humble." - Serena Williams, Tennis legend and entrepreneur
- "Sit idle no more, go get education." - Savitribai Phule, Indian educator and social reformer
- “If you want something said, ask a man. If you want something done, ask a woman." - Margaret Thatcher, Stateswoman and former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
- "Girls are capable of doing everything men are capable of doing." - Katherine Johnson, NASA Mathematician
- "I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own." - Audre Lorde, American writer, professor, philosopher, and civil rights activist
- "Extremists have shown what frightens them most. A girl with a book." - Malala Yousafzai, Education activist
- "No country can ever truly flourish if it stifles the potential of its women and deprives itself of the contributions of half of its citizens." - Michelle Obama, Lawyer and Author
- "Another world is not only possible, she is on her way." - Arundhati Roy, Indian author
- "Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women. It's about freedom, it's about liberation, it's about equality." - Emma Watson, English actress
- "We need the talent and insights of girls today to lead our businesses tomorrow. That's why expanding educational opportunities for girls isn't charity. It's a smart investment in a stronger global economy and in our future." - Indra Nooyi, former Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo
- "There's something so special about a woman who dominates in a man's world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer." - Rihanna, Barbadian singer and businesswoman
- "Human rights are women's rights, and women's rights are human rights." - Hillary Clinton, Lawyer and former United States Secretary of State
- “In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders." - Sheryl Sandberg, Technology executive, philanthropist, and writer
- "When anyone tells me I can't do anything … I'm just not listening anymore." - Florence Griffith Joyner, Olympic Gold Medalist
- "Your voice can change the world. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise." - Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Author and Speaker
- "The least I can do is speak out for those who cannot speak for themselves." - Jane Goodall, Primatologist and Conservationist
- "Remember this: whoever you are, however you are, you are equally valid, equally justified, and equally beautiful." - Juno Dawson, English author
- "Empowerment cannot happen if we refuse to see ourselves in one another." - Tarana Burke, American activist
- "Never limit yourself because of others' limited imagination." - Mae Jemison, American engineer
- "I don't get my inspiration from books or paintings. I get it from the women I meet." - Carolina Herrera, Venezuelan-American fashion designer
