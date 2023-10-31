22-Year-Old Italian Woman Gets 20 Body Modifications To Transition Into A Cat

22-year-old Chiara DellAbate

A 22-year-old woman from Italy, Chiara Dell'Abate has revealed that she wishes to transition into a cat and has received 20 body modifications for the same, as per a report in the New York Post. The woman, who goes by the username Aydin Mod on social media, has created several videos about the same on TikTok and has amassed millions of views.

She got her first piercing at the age of 11 and that began her transformation journey. At present, the woman has around 72 piercings on her body. Her bodily changes include punched nostrils, split tongue, 0.8-centimetre upper lip piercings, and a 1.6-centimetre inner labia piercing.

"I'm thinking that I would be a pretty cool cat lady," the 22-year-old said. In one of her videos posted on the video-sharing platform, she can be seen flicking her split tongue through two gaping holes above her lips.

Further, as per the outlet, the woman has also undergone blepharoplasty, which is a surgical procedure that can be done on the upper and/or lower eyelids. It is conducted to "correct defects, deformities, and disfigurations of the eyelids, and for aesthetically modifying the eye region."

Ms Mod also got outfitted with four horns, six genital beads, eyeball tattoos, pointed ears, permanent eyeliner, forehead implants and claw-like nails. She also had her nipples removed in order to have cat-like modifications. The woman, who wants to become a human cat added, "It's crazy to see how much the human body can change and what you can actually achieve from body modifications."

"I think becoming a cat lady is more appropriate for me as I don't really want to look like a cartoon character. I have always loved cats, and I think I'll look really bold and fierce as a cat lady with the right body mods," she said.

However, she believes that there is a lot left to achieve the full cat-like look. "I will need a cat eyes lift or canthoplasty- surgery to produce more elongated and naturally almond-shaped eyes, teeth reshaping, upper lip cut, more fillers. I'll put a thing called transdermal, which is like a huge micro dermal to attach a tail and definitely more tattoos," she explained. The 22-year-old also plans on getting a slit into her septum.

Ms Mod also stated that she is used to the pain and it is no longer a big deal. "Procedures of any kind hurt a lot, but the pain is temporary and not a big deal to me," she added.

Although she has been massively trolled for her look, with some users calling her "disturbed", the woman feels perfectly normal with her choices. "Through them (body mods), I feel free to stay true to myself, regardless of what people think. They make me feel good, and that's what matters." She added that people have also been kind and write to her to tell how she inspires "them to be free and have changed their views on appearances and beauty."