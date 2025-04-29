Australian Woman Regrets Spending Rs 6.6 Lakh On Cosmetic Procedures To Look Like A Cat

A 29-year-old Australian woman who spent around AUD $12,000 (approximately Rs 6.6 lakh) on cosmetic procedures to make herself look like a cat says she regrets her "publicity stunt". According to the New York Post, Jolene Dawson from Gold Coast underwent a series of "experimental" cosmetic treatments designed to sharpen her cheekbones and flare her nostrils. Initially, she believed that the procedures were reversible, however, the results spiralled out of control and left her with painful side effects.

The 29-year-old revealed that over time, her body began to "reject" the fillers, causing them to migrate unpredictably across her face. A barbed threading procedure left her in so much pain that she attempted to remove the threads herself, resulting in scars and lesions, she said, per the Post.

"This was always intended to be a publicity stunt and I stuck with reversible options because I knew I wouldn't want to look like a cat forever," Ms Dawson told What's The Jam. "However, I could have never predicted my body's reaction to these treatments and the way it has changed the composition of my lower face," she added.

Despite the procedures to look like a feline, Ms Dawson clarified that she never identified as a cat. However, she admitted, "I'll be honest with you, and I don't want to admit this, but I was just doing this for attention."

Also Read | Influencer Who Sold 'Fart Jars' Plans To Leave US After Breakup With "Powerful Senator"

The 29-year-old opted for "reversible" procedures to pursue the feline persona. But she said that she took her clout-chasing campaign too far, leading to unanticipated side effects such as extreme acid reflux due to migrating filler through her nasal cavity. "I thought I could push it a little further," she said.

Ms Dawson has since removed all fillers and implants, saying she's "hopeful she is on her way back to health." She has also hired a therapist to work on her "need for validation in the form of public attention."

"I'm well aware of how dumb this was," she further lamented, adding, "I have been in a lot of pain because of it."

"I just want to advise against ever getting experimental procedures, and any procedure for the wrong reason," the 29-year-old said.