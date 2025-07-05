US Police Officer, 26, Dies After Undergoing Brazilian Butt-Lift Procedure

A 26-year-old US police office has died after undergoing Brazilian Butt Lift surgery and complaining of "extreme pain" following the risky cosmetic procedure. According to People, Wildelis Rosa, who was also a US Army Reservist, died on March 23, a day after her birthday. First, she had her pre-operative blood work done at Prestige Plastic Surgery Clinic in South Florida on March 19, and then the following day, doctors removed fat from 12 different areas around her body and injected it into the buttocks.

Ms Rosa paid $7,495 (approximately Rs 641,000) for the procedure. She was recovering at a short-term rental and told her family about the procedure three days after the surgery, on March 22. However, her sister, Anamin Vazquez, said that they immediately had a feeling "in our guts like something is wrong". So she texted the 26-year-old on March 22, her birthday, but there was "no answer". "I texted her and I said, 'I hope you're doing okay you're enjoying your birthday.' But there was no answer back," Ms Vazquez said.

The next morning, on March 23, one of Ms Rosa's friends who was staying with her found the cop unresponsive after she collapsed in the bathroom. They immediately performed CPR on her, but she passed away.

The Miami-Dade medical examiner ruled her cause of death as a pulmonary embolism from blood clots associated with cosmetic surgery, per the outlet.

Ms Rosa's friend told officials that the 26-year-old went for a follow-up appointment the day after her surgery, where she complained of "extreme pain". They also said that at the rental, she was having difficulty breathing and her blood pressure had been "drastically" dropping.

The day before she died, Ms Rosa reportedly also appeared pale, had dilated pupils, her lips appeared purple, and she said she had no feelings in her legs or feet, the friend said.

According to People, Ms Rosa had just come back from a deployment to Kuwait as a US Army Reservist. Her sister said that she wanted her death to be a "cautionary tale for those who are thinking of having these surgeries".

Notably, Ms Rosa's death marks a string of deaths related to cosmetic surgeries. According to the New York Post, the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office has certified 25 deaths due to complications with cosmetic procedures, involving several different doctors and clinics over the last three and a half years.