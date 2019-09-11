Woman With Revolver At Metro Station Near Delhi Arrested

The Blue Line of the Delhi Metro connects Noida Electronic City and Dwarka in Delhi. (Representational)

A woman was arrested at a Blue Line metro station in Uttar Pradesh's Noida after the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) found a revolver from her purse during security check, officials said on Wednesday.

Payal Choudhary, who works with a private TV news channel, was arrested around 10 pm from Noida Sector 62 metro station and handed over to the police by the CISF, they said.

"A revolver was found from her purse. She told the police that it belonged to her partner who has its license. She said he had put it in her purse but she forgot to remove it before leaving the house," a police official said.

A First Information Report was registered at the Sector 58 police station, the official added.

The accused woman was produced before a local court on Wednesday which has remanded her in judicial custody, according to the police.

