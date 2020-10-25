UP Government Gives Nod For Data Centre Park Near Greater Noida

The Yogi Adityanath government gave approval to this high-profile project which will be set up by the Hiranandani group near Greater Noida on a 20 acre plot, a government release said on Saturday.

Yogi Adityanath directed the officials to facilitate land allotment for the ambitious project

In a move that will generate employment opportunity for the youth, a data centre park costing over Rs 600 crore will be established near Greater Noida soon.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officials to facilitate land allotment for the ambitious project and also enable its operation without any problem, the statement said.

The Hirandani Group, the real estate developers of Mumbai, has earlier set up similar data centre parks in Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Since these data centres consume large amounts of energy, the government has also made adequate arrangements for uninterrupted power supply which will be provided through the "Open Access Scheme".

In the absence of adequate data centres, data is largely stored in locations outside the country but with this data park it will now be safely kept here, it added.

