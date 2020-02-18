UP Budget 2020: Rs 2,000 Crore Allocated For Noida International Airport In Jewar

UP Budget 2020: The UP government today presented a Rs 5,12,860.72 crore budget for FY 2020-21 in the state assembly.

UP Budget 2020: Rs 2,000 Crore Allocated For Noida International Airport In Jewar

UP Budget 2020: UP government today allotted Rs 2,000 crore for Jewar Airport (Representational)

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh government today allotted a fund of Rs 2,000 crore for Noida's Jewar Airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

The announcement was made during the budget presentation by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

"A budget of Rs 2,000 crore has been proposed for the Noida International Greenfield Airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Jewar. The airport is expected to go operational by 2023," Mr Khanna said in his speech.

The UP government today presented a Rs 5,12,860.72 crore budget for FY 2020-21 in the state assembly.
 

Comments
Noida AirportJewar AirportUP Budget 2020

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News