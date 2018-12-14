TV Anchor Falls To Death From 4th Floor In Noida; Was Drinking, Say Cops

Both Radika Kaushik and her colleague were reportedly drunk at the time (Representational)

A news anchor with a private television channel died after she allegedly fell off the balcony of her fourth-floor apartment in Noida early on Friday, with her family suspecting foul play.

Radhika Kaushik, who is from Rajasthan, was in her house in the Antrikh Forest Apartments in Sector 77 with a colleague when the incident occurred at around 3.30 AM, police said.

A case has been registered under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint by the family of Radika Kaushik, and the colleague has been detained for questioning, Sector 49 police station house officer Girija Shankar Tripathi said.

Both Radika Kaushik and her colleague in Zee Rajasthan were reportedly drunk at the time of the incident, an official said, adding that liquor bottles were recovered from the house where a party was held on Thursday night.

"The security guard of the building had alerted the police at Sector 49 police station about the incident. The colleague has told police that he went to her house for dinner when she accidentally toppled over the railing in the balcony of the flat," the official, who did not wish to be named, told PTI.

"The railing in the balcony is of low-height," the official said.

"We are probing the cause of death," the SHO said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem and the report is awaited.