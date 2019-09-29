RTI Activist Faked Own Death To Live With Girlfriend, Jailed For Murder

In 2015, the RTI activist Chandra Mohan was arrested from Bengaluru. (Representational)

An RTI activist who had faked his death in 2014 to live with his girlfriend in Bengaluru has been sentenced to life by a court in Greater Noida for killing a man with mental disability.

The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 on Chandra Mohan with the judge holding him guilty of murder, tampering with evidence and fraud.

Chandra Mohan, 45, had a bitter relationship with his wife and wanted to live with his girlfriend Preeti Nagar, in her 30s and had killed a man with mental disability whose charred body was found inside the car of the accused, the assistant government counsel in court said.

"Chandra Mohan's car was found charred on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway in May 2014 and a badly burnt body was found inside. It was presumed that he had died. But in 2015 Chandra Mohan was arrested from Bengaluru where he was found living with Preeti under an assumed identity," the counsel said.

"Further probe revealed Chandra Mohan had picked up the desolate stranger on the highway, killed him and left him inside the car before setting it on fire," he added.

The court also awarded a six-month jail term to his girlfriend after she was found guilty of intentional omission to give information of offence by person bound to inform.

Chandra Mohan has also been sentenced jail terms ranging six months to 10 years for fraud, forgery of documents and criminal conspiracy, among others, with all punishments running concurrently.

