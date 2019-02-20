Robbers Fall Off Bike After Looting Noida ATM; People Walk Away With Cash

The Noida Police is investigating a case after cash was looted by armed men outside an SBI ATM

Robbers looting an estimated Rs 40 lakh from an ATM in Noida yesterday ran out of luck as they fell off their motorbike while trying to run away, but the drama did not end there as onlookers ran away with large amounts of currency notes scattered across the road.

Police said the incident took place at around 1:30 pm, when the custodians from a cash refilling agency reached the State Bank of India ATM in Sector 82, under Noida's Phase 2 police station limits, to replenish the cash.

As soon as the officials stepped out of the cash van to go to the ATM, two unidentified men got off their motorbike and opened fire. They then snatched the bag filled with around Rs 40 lakh cash, a police spokesperson said.

"While trying to get away, their speeding motorcycle collided with another vehicle and the robbers fell down. At this point, the bag filled with cash opened and hundreds of currency notes were scattered across the road," the spokesperson said.

Soon, passersby and locals gathered around the robbers, one of whom had fallen into a drain. One of the robbers fired in the air to scare the people away, while his partner managed to run away the spot, the official said.

According to the police, amid all the commotion, many of the passersby picked up the cash scattered on the road and walked away. The police said they later arrested the accused.

"The arrested accused has been identified as Nannhe, a native of adjoining Bulandshahr district, and a bag with Rs 19.65 lakh was seized from him," the spokesperson said.

Another packet was recovered from him which had a pistol, two country-made guns and some ammunition, the official said, adding that the motorcycle used in the crime was also impounded.

Asked about the remaining money, a police official investigating the matter told news agency Press Trust of India that "The people present at the spot took away a lot of the scattered notes on the road during the incident."

A police case or FIR under section 394 of the Indian Penal Code (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) has been filed at the Noida Phase 2 police station and the investigation is being carried out, the police said.

